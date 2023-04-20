Johansson scored a power-play goal and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Johansson helped spark a push from the Wild in the middle of the second period, but they went into the second intermission down 6-3 after giving back their progress. The 32-year-old had 18 points, including five on the power play, in 20 games after he was traded from the Capitals to the Wild. He's been a great fit on the second line and should also be a factor with the man advantage throughout the Wild's playoff run.