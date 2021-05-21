Johansson sustained a broken arm in Game 3 against Vegas on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
While coach Dean Evason didn't provide anything in the way of a timeline for Johansson, he should probably be expected to miss a minimum of 6-8 weeks depending on the severity. As such, the winger would need the Wild to make a very deep run into the postseason to have any chance of playing again. Without Johansson in the lineup, Zach Parise could slot into a bottom-six role while Joel Eriksson Ek replaces him with the No. 2 power play.
More News
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Set to undergo surgery•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Status trending downward•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Leaves Game 3 with injury•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Remains sidelined against Knights•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Out with upper-body injury•