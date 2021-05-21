Johansson sustained a broken arm in Game 3 against Vegas on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

While coach Dean Evason didn't provide anything in the way of a timeline for Johansson, he should probably be expected to miss a minimum of 6-8 weeks depending on the severity. As such, the winger would need the Wild to make a very deep run into the postseason to have any chance of playing again. Without Johansson in the lineup, Zach Parise could slot into a bottom-six role while Joel Eriksson Ek replaces him with the No. 2 power play.