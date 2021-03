Johansson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Johansson was considered close to returning last Wednesday against the Avalanche, but he ended up missing that game, as well as the Wild's three following contests, so it's safe to assume he suffered some sort of setback with his upper-body issue. The 30-year-old winger isn't on Minnesota's current road trip, so he's on track to miss the team's next three games at a minimum.