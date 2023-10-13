Johansson (undisclosed) was hurt in Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Dean Evason didn't provide an update on Johansson's status after the forward left the contest after crumpling into the boards in the third period. If Johansson can't play Saturday in Toronto, the Wild could roll out a lineup with seven defensemen or send down Dakota Mermis to recall a forward from AHL Iowa.