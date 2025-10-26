Johansson scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mammoth.

The veteran winger was the only Wild skater able to solve Karel Vejmelka in the contest, finding the back of the net in the first and second periods to give his team some life after Minnesota has fallen behind 3-0 early. It was Johansson's first multi-point performance of the season, and through nine games he's produced three goals and six points.