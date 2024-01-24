Johansson scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Johansson extended Minnesota's lead to 3-0 in the second period, beating Darcy Kuemper with a wrister from the circle, before adding a second tally from the slot in the final frame. The 33-year-old Johansson came into Tuesday's matchup with just one goal in his last seven contests. Overall, he's up to eight goals and 24 points through 47 games in a middle-six role with the Wild this season.