Johansson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Johansson's goal was one of the stranger ones in the NHL, as he was awarded the tally at 3:38 of overtime after Justus Annunen was deemed to have intentionally dislodged the net from its moorings. Johansson was attempting a quick shot off a Kirill Kaprizov pass, but the first shot went wide, bouncing off of the side of the net before Johansson corralled the puck and shot it through where the posts should have been. That was enough for the referees to give the goal, allowing the 35-year-old to end with the unique statistic of having a goal without officially being credited with a shot on goal. Johansson has five goals and three assists during a six-game point streak and is up to 12 points through 14 outings overall.