Johansson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

He opened the scoring midway through the first period, but Boston dominated the rest of the way. Johansson has begun to find a groove in a Wild jersey after being acquired at the trade deadline, and over the last seven games the 32-year-old has two goals and six points, helping to cover for the absence of Kirill Kaprizov (lower body).