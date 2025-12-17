Wild's Marcus Johansson: Unlikely to travel
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson (lower body) is not expected to travel to Columbus for Thursday's game, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
This essentially guarantees the forward will miss a second straight game. Johansson's next chance to play is Saturday at home versus the Oilers, the first of a stretch of three games in four days prior to the holiday break.
