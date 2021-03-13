Johansson (upper body) won't be activated from injured reserve for Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Johansson has been skating for nearly a week, but the Wild aren't going to rush him back. Nevertheless, there's a good chance that he returns for Tuesday's matchup against the Coyotes if he can avoid a setback. The Swedish winger averaged 15:44 of ice time before this injury, and he provided two goals and an assist across 11 contests.