Johansson (lower body) will miss Game 4 versus Vegas on Saturday, according to Sarah McLellan of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Johansson had 11 goals and 34 points in 72 regular-season outings with Minnesota in 2024-25. He has also registered an assist across three playoff appearances this year. Johansson is drawing out of the lineup after sustaining the injury during Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights. Vinnie Hinostroza is expected to play Saturday due to Johansson's absence.