Shaw underwent an additional procedure on his surgically repaired ACL in his right knee, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Shaw missed all but one game of the 2017-18 campaign after injuring his knee in a prospect tournament and now could be in doubt heading into 2019-20. After putting up 33 points in 76 games with AHL Iowa this season, the 20-year-old was certainly trending in the right direction. If he is able to suit up for training camp this fall, it could open the door for a potential call-up during the year.