Wild's Mason Shaw: Back under knife
Shaw underwent an additional procedure on his surgically repaired ACL in his right knee, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Shaw missed all but one game of the 2017-18 campaign after injuring his knee in a prospect tournament and now could be in doubt heading into 2019-20. After putting up 33 points in 76 games with AHL Iowa this season, the 20-year-old was certainly trending in the right direction. If he is able to suit up for training camp this fall, it could open the door for a potential call-up during the year.
