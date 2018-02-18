Shaw has started skating after being cleared by doctors in his return from an ACL injury. "You start to see some steps, kind of, to move forward to play again when you get the skates back on," he told the Medicine Hat Chat News Today. "It actually felt better than i thought it would, so that's a positive."

Minnesota's 2017 fourth-round draft pick suffered the injury in September. He's unlikely to play this season, but it looks like he's making progress as he aims to return for the 2018-19 campaign.