Wild's Mason Shaw: Begins skating
Shaw has started skating after being cleared by doctors in his return from an ACL injury. "You start to see some steps, kind of, to move forward to play again when you get the skates back on," he told the Medicine Hat Chat News Today. "It actually felt better than i thought it would, so that's a positive."
Minnesota's 2017 fourth-round draft pick suffered the injury in September. He's unlikely to play this season, but it looks like he's making progress as he aims to return for the 2018-19 campaign.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...