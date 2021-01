The Wild sent Shaw to AHL Iowa on Monday.

A 2017 fourth-round pick of the Wild, Shaw failed to make the NHL roster out of training camp for the second straight season. A knee injury forced him to miss a good portion of the AHL season in 2019-20, but Shaw still earned six points over 17 games. Shaw is still 22 years old, so he'll likely need more games in the minors before he's ready for NHL action.