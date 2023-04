Shaw (knee will miss the rest of the regular season and the playoffs, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Wild announced Monday that Shaw suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Saturday's 4-1 loss to Vegas. He has registered seven goals, 17 points, 92 shots on net, 87 hits and 79 PIM in 59 contests this campaign. Sam Steel will likely replace Shaw in the lineup.