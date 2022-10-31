Shaw connected on a milestone marker and helper during a 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Shaw, who spent parts of six seasons with Iowa of the AHL, scored his first NHL goal and was credited with his first assist Sunday. The 2017 fourth-round draft pick, dressing for his seventh NHL game, earned his first tally when Sam Steel juked goalie Alex Stalock out of position before passing to the unchecked rookie. Shaw's third-period assist helped send the game into overtime. He added two shots in 14:54 of ice time against the Blackhawks.