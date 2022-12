Shaw scored a goal and registered an assist in Minnesota's 5-3 loss to Calgary on Wednesday.

Shaw scored at 2:25 of the first period to put the Wild ahead 2-0, but by the time he registered an assist at 15:45 of the third, Shaw was only helping put Minnesota in a 3-3 tie. That lasted just 12 seconds before Rasmus Andersson netted the game-winning goal for Calgary. Shaw has four goals and 10 points in 20 contests this season. The 24-year-old is on a three-game point streak.