Shaw had an assist during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

In just his second game back from injury-the fourth ACL tear of his career-he grabbed his first point since March 21, 2023. Shaw is an incredible story. However, his value for fantasy managers is limited. It's not clear that he'll consistently be in the lineup, and when he is, particularly in these first games back, it's unlikely he'll be playing big or important minutes.