Shaw had an assist, 12 PIM, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Shaw had a helper on Matt Dumba's goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Near the end of the contest, Shaw was involved in a scrum on the ice, earning a roughing penalty and a misconduct. The 24-year-old has played in seven straight games, and he's earned two goals and two assists in his last five contests. That's all of his offense for the season, to go with 19 PIM, 17 hits, 14 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in eight outings.