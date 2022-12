Shaw will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for kneeing Evgeny Svechnikov on Thursday.

Shaw got five for kneeing and a game-misconduct for his second period hit. Shaw is likely to get at least a one-game suspension for the hit. Svechnikov was able to finish the game as he saw five shifts in the third period. Shaw has four goals and 11 points in 28 games this season.