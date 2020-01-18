Wild's Mason Shaw: Healthy and joining AHL Iowa
Shaw (knee) will suit up for AHL Iowa in its game against AHL San Jose on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Shaw suffered a knee injury in last season's AHL playoffs, and it has kept him out for the first half of this campaign as well. Now healthy, the 21-year-old will make his season debut in the minors. If Shaw plays well with Iowa, he could eventually make him way to the big club.
