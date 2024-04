Shaw scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Shaw opened the scoring midway through the first period, directing a Zach Bogosian feed past Joonas Korpisalo on the rush to put the Wild ahead 1-0. It's the first goal for Shaw in over a year -- he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2022-23 campaign, forcing him out of action until early March. The 25-year-old Shaw now has two points through 13 games while averaging 7:49 of ice time in a fourth-line role.