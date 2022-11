Shaw scored his second career goal during a 4-1 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Shaw, who has converted in consecutive games for the first time in his career, opened the scoring Tuesday by beating goalie Jake Allen five-hole off a soft rebound. The 23-year-old center scored with one hand on the stick. Shaw, who collected his first multi-point game against the Blackhawks on Sunday, also engaged in a third-period fight Tuesday, adding two shots and three hits.