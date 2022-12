Shaw logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Shaw helped out on a Connor Dewar tally in the second period. The helper ended a six-game point drought for Shaw, who continues to play a limited role on offense with fourth-line minutes. The 24-year-old forward is up to four goals, 11 assists, 46 shots on net, 48 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 27 contests this season.