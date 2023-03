Shaw hasn't recorded a point in his past 18 games.

Shaw has four goals and 11 points in 45 contests this season. He's averaging just 11:23 of ice time in 2022-23, and Shaw isn't likely to start making regular offensive contributions unless his role increases. The 24-year-old is a physical presence though with 60 PIM and 71 hits this season, including 26 PIM and 23 hits over his 18-game scoring drought.