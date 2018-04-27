Shaw (knee) signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Saturday.

Three years is the maximum duration for an entry-level contract, so the Wild will be able to get a long look at the prospect they selected in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Lauded for his playmaking acumen, Shaw amassed 94 points (27 goals, 67 assists) in just 71 games for the WHL's Tigers in 2016-17, but he's rounding out his recovery from a torn ACL sustained in the Traverse City Prospect Tournament last September.