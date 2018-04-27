Wild's Mason Shaw: Pens entry-level deal with Minnesota
Shaw (knee) signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Saturday.
Three years is the maximum duration for an entry-level contract, so the Wild will be able to get a long look at the prospect they selected in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Lauded for his playmaking acumen, Shaw amassed 94 points (27 goals, 67 assists) in just 71 games for the WHL's Tigers in 2016-17, but he's rounding out his recovery from a torn ACL sustained in the Traverse City Prospect Tournament last September.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...