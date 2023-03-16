Shaw scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Blues.

Shaw snapped a 20-game point drought earlier in March, and he's now picked up two goals and two assists over his last four contests. The Wild's fourth line has helped pick up the slack since Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) exited the lineup, but it's unclear how long guys like Shaw and Ryan Reaves can keep this up. For the season, Shaw has six tallies, 15 points, 83 shots on net, 67 PIM, 78 hits and a minus-1 rating through 51 outings.