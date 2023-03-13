Shaw logged two assists, five PIM, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Shaw set up goals by linemates Ryan Reaves and Connor Dewar in this contest. The 24-year-old Shaw also fought Coyotes defenseman Connor Mackey in the second period. With a goal and two helpers over his last three games, Shaw has emerged from his scoring slumber, which saw him come up empty in 20 straight contests from Dec. 22 to March 7. The fourth-liner has five goals, nine helpers, 81 shots on net, 76 hits, 65 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 50 appearances this season.