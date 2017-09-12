Wild's Mason Shaw: Prospect out at least four months

Shaw is expected to miss 4-to-6 months due to a knee injury that he sustained in Saturday's prospects tournament, The Athletic reports.

This is a significant blow for Minnesota's fourth-round (97th overall) selection from the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The shifty pivot amassed 94 points (27 goals, 67 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers last season, and he eclipsed the point-per-game mark in the playoffs. Given the bleak prognosis, January is the earliest we could see him back on the ice, and it will almost assuredly be in the lower ranks.