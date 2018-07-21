Shaw is expected to start the 2018-19 campaign with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL.

Shaw tore his ACL at the Traverse City Prospects Tournament last September and was limited to one game with AHL Iowa as part of the 2017-18 campaign. "It's been a tough road to recovery here," he said. "I think we're past the nine-month point, but it feels really good in skates and workouts and whatnot, so I'm pretty confident in how I'm feeling." The 5-foot-8, 180-pound center was selected by the Wild in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Shaw has recorded more points (163) than games played (161) in juniors and it's easy to get excited about his potential. However, due to his injury setback, it will probably be a few years before he is fully immersed in NHL play.