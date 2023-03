Shaw provided a goal in Minnesota's 2-1 overtime victory over New Jersey on Tuesday.

Shaw has seven goals and 17 points in 54 appearances in 2022-23. He entered the contest averaging just 11:25 of ice time in 2022-23 and logged 12:26 on Tuesday. As long as Shaw's playing in a bottom-six role, he's unlikely to be a consistent offensive contributions, but the 24-year-old is hot at the moment, recording three goals and six points over his last seven outings.