Wild's Mason Shaw: Will start season on IR
Shaw (knee) will start the 2019-20 campaign on injured reserve, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Shaw is still recovering from offseason knee surgery. Once he's given the green light the 20-year-old pivot, who notched 33 points in 76 minor-league appearances last season, will head to AHL Iowa.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.