Wild's Mathew Dumba: Breaks shutout in loss to Blackhawks
Dumba scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Sunday.
That's three scores in the last two games, giving him six goals and 17 points in 33 games. Last season, Dumba tallied 11 goals and 34 points, so the 23-year-old defenseman appears well on his way to setting multiple career highs. Most impressively, all of his production except three assists has come at even strength.
