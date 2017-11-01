Wild's Mathew Dumba: Chided for defensive lapses
Dumba made a critical turnover that led to the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 loss at Winnipeg. "You know, he just hasn't been playing that well,'" head coach Bruce Boudreau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Dumba made a careless pass that went to where no Wild player was present that resulted in a turnover and a goal. Dumba has regressed on defense and hansn't been contributing on offense with no goals and three assists in ten games. It's possible he could lose ice time in the short term while in the doghouse for his lapses on defense.
