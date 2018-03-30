Dumba scored a goal and added three assists during Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas.

The 23-year-old defenseman has now collected two tallies and 10 helpers through 14 March games to improve to 12 goals and 34 assists for the campaign. It's been a career-best showing for Dumba, and considering his talent and pedigree, there is potential for him to build on his success as he enters his prime over the coming years.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories