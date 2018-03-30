Dumba scored a goal and added three assists during Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas.

The 23-year-old defenseman has now collected two tallies and 10 helpers through 14 March games to improve to 12 goals and 34 assists for the campaign. It's been a career-best showing for Dumba, and considering his talent and pedigree, there is potential for him to build on his success as he enters his prime over the coming years.