Wild's Mathew Dumba: Collects four points in win
Dumba scored a goal and added three assists during Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas.
The 23-year-old defenseman has now collected two tallies and 10 helpers through 14 March games to improve to 12 goals and 34 assists for the campaign. It's been a career-best showing for Dumba, and considering his talent and pedigree, there is potential for him to build on his success as he enters his prime over the coming years.
