Wild's Mathew Dumba: Continues to shine
Dumba's power-play assist from Tuesday's 4-3 road loss to the Coyotes extended his point streak to seven games.
Dumba has five goals and just as many assists over the heater, and now he's tied with Nashville's Roman Josi and Ryan McDonagh of the Lightning at 18 points apiece for a 10th-place ranking among NHL defensemen. Dumba's accurate (and heavy) shot from the point makes him a terror for opposing goalies, but fantasy owners are loving what the sixth-year rearguard is bringing to the table, and there should be plenty more where that came from as he's averaging a career-high 24 minutes of ice time per game.
