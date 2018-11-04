Wild's Mathew Dumba: Contributes goal in road rout
Dumba potted his fourth goal of the season in Saturday's 5-1 road win over the Blues.
Dumba's second-period goal from the slot was challenged for offside by Blues coach Mike Yeo, but the tally was upheld and the Notes were penalized as a result of the failed challenge. A 24-year-old sneaking into the elite tier of fantasy defensemen, Dumba has produced seven points through his first 13 games this season, plus he owns an immaculate plus-40 rating over 323 career contests.
