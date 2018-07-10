Wild's Mathew Dumba: Date set for salary arbitration hearing
Dumba's arbitration hearing date is set for Monday, July 23, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Though it's likely a deal will be reached before the July 23 hearing, Dumba's arbitration date is set. Dumba is the best restricted free agent defenseman still available, finishing his breakout season in 2017-18 with 50 points (14 goals, 36 assists)-- good for 19th among defenseman.
