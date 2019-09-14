Wild's Mathew Dumba: Dealing with illness
Dumba missed Saturday's practice due to an illness, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dumba was just deemed ready for training camp Thursday, but he's facing a setback with this illness. The 25-year-old blueliner shouldn't have a long-term absence, but it may affect his availability for the team's first exhibition game versus the Stars on Tuesday.
