Dumba is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Colorado, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The specific nature of Dumba's issue remains a mystery, but the fact that he'll be a game-time call for Thursday's contest suggests whatever he's dealing with likely isn't overly serious. If Dumba's unable to go, Nick Seeler will draw into the lineup against the Avalanche.