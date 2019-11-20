Play

Dumba is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Colorado, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The specific nature of Dumba's issue remains a mystery, but the fact that he'll be a game-time call for Thursday's contest suggests whatever he's dealing with likely isn't overly serious. If Dumba's unable to go, Nick Seeler will draw into the lineup against the Avalanche.

More News
Our Latest Stories