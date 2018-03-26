Dumba fashioned an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

It doesn't seem like Dumba gets talked about very much in fantasy circles, but the puck-pushing defenseman has quietly amassed 11 goals to complement a career-high 31 assists through 75 games this season. He's been quite the ice hog, as he's averaged 23:32 with close to two and a half minutes taking place on the man advantage. Expect Dumba to go in the early-to-middle rounds of drafts next fall.