Wild's Mathew Dumba: Dishes for another score
Dumba fashioned an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.
It doesn't seem like Dumba gets talked about very much in fantasy circles, but the puck-pushing defenseman has quietly amassed 11 goals to complement a career-high 31 assists through 75 games this season. He's been quite the ice hog, as he's averaged 23:32 with close to two and a half minutes taking place on the man advantage. Expect Dumba to go in the early-to-middle rounds of drafts next fall.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...