Dumba contributed two assists in a 5-2 win over Vegas on Friday.

When Dumba scores, it's going to be an assist more often than not. He's got 19 assists to nine goals and has just two goals in 2018, having failed to find twine in 12 of the Knights' past 13 games. He's an acceptable choice if you're looking for a cheap assist or two in daily leagues, but in most leagues, he isn't a starting option.