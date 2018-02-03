Wild's Mathew Dumba: Dishes out pair in win
Dumba contributed two assists in a 5-2 win over Vegas on Friday.
When Dumba scores, it's going to be an assist more often than not. He's got 19 assists to nine goals and has just two goals in 2018, having failed to find twine in 12 of the Wild's past 13 games. He's an acceptable choice if you're looking for a cheap assist or two in daily leagues.
More News
-
Wild's Mathew Dumba: Leaves mark on win over Preds•
-
Wild's Mathew Dumba: Breaks shutout in loss to Blackhawks•
-
Wild's Mathew Dumba: Scores two goals in loss•
-
Wild's Mathew Dumba: Tallies game-winner versus Ducks•
-
Wild's Mathew Dumba: Nets game winner in OT•
-
Wild's Mathew Dumba: Hit with fine for squirting water•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...