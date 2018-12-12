Wild's Mathew Dumba: Doubles up in blowout win
Dumba scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Canadiens.
Minnesota jumped out to a huge 5-0 lead against Montreal, aided by two power-play goals from Dumba who now has 12 goals and 21 points in 2018-19. With his pair of markers, Dumba ended a seven-game goalless drought. However, despite the lack of goals, Dumba has remained an effective fantasy commodity, picking up 13 points over his last 13 games. This has been the best season of Dumba's career, but it remains just 30 games old. That said, all signs point to the 24-year-old being able to maintain his current production levels.
