Wild's Mathew Dumba: Earns five-year extension
Dumba agreed to terms with the Wild on a five-year, $30 million contract extension Saturday.
The burgeoning defenseman had an arbitration date set for Monday, but it's a moot point now that Dumba has this new deal in place. Minnesota's seventh overall pick from the 2012 draft has increased his point total each year since his 13-game run with Minnesota as a rookie in 2013-14. This past season, Dumba amassed 14 goals and 36 assists to complement 12 power-play points over 82 contests.
