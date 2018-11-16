Wild's Mathew Dumba: Effective in lopsided win
Dumba scored a goal and assisted on another in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
In addition to his two points, Dumba finished Thursday's contest with a plus-2 rating. The Wild defenseman led his team with four hits as well, meanwhile, in November alone, Dumba has twice already scored goals in back-to-back games, impressive considering he's attempting to follow up a season that saw him post career highs in both goals (14) and assists (36) while playing in all 82 games.
