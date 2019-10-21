Dumba drew an assist on Brad Hunt's power-play goal to help the Wild defeat the Canadiens 4-3 on Sunday.

Dumba had gone five games without a point before finding the assist column in Sunday's win. He's coming off a 2018-19 campaign that saw him play 34 games and finish with 22 points. Assuming he stays healthy, Dumba should wind up in the 40-50 point range this season. It all rides on his ability to remain on the ice.