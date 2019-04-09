Wild's Mathew Dumba: Expected to be ready for camp
Dumba (pectoral) should be ready for training camp, according to Wild GM Paul Fenton.
A ruptured right pectoralis muscle wiped out 50 games from Dumba's 2018-19 campaign and ultimately required surgery. The 24-year-old defenseman -- who has been universally owned in fantasy games when healthy -- finished with 12 goals, 10 assists and 12 power-play points through 32 contests.
