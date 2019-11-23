Wild's Mathew Dumba: Expected to play Saturday
Dumba (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Bruins, NHL.com's Matt Kalman reports.
Dumba missed the final period of Thursday's win over the Avalanche, but he appears to be fine after partaking in Saturday's morning skate. The 25-year-old blueliner is logging nearly 23 minutes per game -- including manning the top power-play unit -- and he's recorded nine points over 22 contests.
