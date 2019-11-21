Play

Dumba (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday against Colorado, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dumba suffered an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's win over Buffalo, but whatever he's dealing with evidently isn't serious enough to keep him sidelined against the Avalanche. The 25-year-old will slot into his usual role skating on Minnesota's second pairing and top power-play unit Thursday.

